How, Who and When to Watch MLB on ESPN+ in July

Major League Baseball fans prepare for a July filled with thrilling games and non-stop action. ESPN+ has officially revealed its schedule for July 2023.

Here’s what to look forward to on ESPN+ in July:

Multiple appearances by the Houston Astros, the reigning World Series Champions, alongside other big hitters like the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, and Chicago Cubs.

The soaring Cincinnati Reds and the young talent Elly De La Cruz playing on Thursday, July 20.

Don’t miss the Los Angeles Angels and home run leader Shohei Ohtani, who currently boasts 29 home runs, closing the month’s games on Monday, July 31.

Get set for classic rivalries, including the showdown between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals and the iconic Subway Series featuring the New York Mets and the New York Yankees.

With six days of doubleheaders, there’s twice the excitement featuring teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Mets.

Here’s the detailed MLB on ESPN+ July Schedule:

Mon, July 3, 2 p.m. ET: Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Tues, July 4, 1 p.m. ET: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins

Wed, July 5, 2 p.m. ET: Colorado Rockies vs. Houston Astros

Thurs, July 6, 1 p.m. ET: Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers

Thurs, July 6, 10 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Fri, July 7, 9:30 p.m. ET: New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres

Sat, July 8, 1 p.m. ET: Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees

Sun, July 9, 4 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Fri, July 14, 7 p.m. ET: Chicago White Sox vs. Atlanta Braves

Sun, July 16, 4 p.m. ET: Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics

Wed, July 19, 12:30 p.m. ET: Cleveland Guardians vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Wed, July 19, 7 p.m. ET: San Diego Padres vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Thurs, July 20, 12:30 p.m. ET: San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds

Thurs, July 20, 8 p.m. ET: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

Fri, July 21, 8 p.m. ET: Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Sun, July 23, 4 p.m. ET: Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics

Mon, July 24, 6:30 p.m. ET: Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Mon, July 24, 7:30 p.m. ET: Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins

Tues, July 25, 10 p.m. ET: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Wed, July 26, 7 p.m. ET: New York Mets vs. New York Yankees

Thurs, July 27, 7 p.m. ET: Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

Thurs, July 27, 8 p.m. ET: Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

Fri, July 28, 9:30 p.m. ET: Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres

Sun, July 30, 4 p.m. ET: Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres

Mon, July 31, 6:30 p.m. ET: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

Mon, July 31, 7 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves

Remember, local blackout restrictions apply to all games.

All ESPN MLB games and other programs can also be streamed through the ESPN App, letting you enjoy the games wherever you are. So mark your calendars and don’t miss out on any MLB action this July on ESPN+.