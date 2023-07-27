How Will Aaron Rodgers, Jets Start the Regular Season? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

As the 2023 NFL season edges closer, all eyes are on the New York Jets. While the initial part of their schedule promises to be a challenging test, there’s a burgeoning sense of optimism coursing through the Jets camp. Notably, this positive feeling is primarily credited to the promising connection between Aaron Rodgers and new wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Opening the season against the formidable Buffalo Bills may seem like an intimidating prospect, but it’s one the Jets are eager to tackle. Although a loss isn’t the end of the world, winning against such a quality opponent could set a strong tone for the season ahead. This becomes even more significant, considering the Jets face tough opponents in the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and the Philadelphia Eagles in the following weeks.

Winning in Week 1 is more than just securing a win; it would demonstrate the Jets’ ability to start the season locked and loaded. Picking up an early win against a division rival could also shift perspective for the Jets’ season. It would set a promising tone for Week 2, where Jets fans expect significant progress.

While the spotlight has been on the dynamic Rodgers-Wilson duo, Rodgers’ transition to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers has also stirred the pot. Rodgers has ruled the Green Bay marketplace for over a decade. Moving to the New York scene, however, has its unique pressures. Despite this, his stardom and experience in the league make him well-equipped to handle any potential scrutiny from the New York media.

If Rodgers and co. can hold their own against the Bills, the Jets may find themselves with an influx of buyers in 2023. Indeed, Rodgers has been the center of attention for years, but now he is poised to lead the Jets to a prosperous season, starting with game one. Even a 2-3 start won’t deflate the hope for the Jets’ season. After all, with a healthy Rodgers at the helm, optimism remains high.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.