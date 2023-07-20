How Will Dalvin Cook's Fantasy Value Look Landing with the Dolphins, Jets or Pats? by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

As the excitement around NFL fantasy football drafts quickly ramps up, all eyes are on Dalvin Cook. He’s a pivotal player to consider in your strategy. Currently, he’s ranked at 31, but his position could drastically shift, either higher or lower, based on his destination in the impending draft.

Three teams in the AFC East have expressed significant interest in Cook – the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins, and the New York Jets. Each team’s system offers a distinct outcome for Cook’s fantasy value.

If Cook ends up with the Patriots or Dolphins, it’s a green light for fantasy owners. He will slot into a two-back system, allowing him to get more rest and making each rep far more valuable. This system could ensure a better performance from Cook throughout the season, providing consistent points for fantasy football owners.

However, it’s a different story if he lands with the Jets. There’s a risk of Cook losing considerable game time if he doesn’t stand out in the crowded Jets backfield. This could seriously devalue his worth in your fantasy line-up.

So, fantasy football enthusiasts, here’s the deal: if Cook ends up with the Patriots or Dolphins, it’s a resounding yes to draft him. If he winds up with the Jets, you must weigh the risks carefully. His placement could be a game-changer in the world of fantasy football. Remember, a careful and informed draft strategy is crucial to fantasy football success.

