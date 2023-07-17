Is 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey a No. 1 Fantasy Pick? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Christian McCaffrey is undoubtedly one of the elite players in the NFL. With his transition from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, there has been a lot of talk about what he can do over an entire season out west. Generally, the first two picks in any draft are reserved for standout wide receivers. However, McCaffrey’s undeniable talent often shakes this norm up, potentially placing him in the top three picks. While there’s some debate, his chances of sliding beyond three are extremely low.

The argument often centers around the preference for other top-performing players, such as Tyreek Hill or Cooper Kupp, over McCaffrey. Still, such an argument doesn’t hold up when confronted with McCaffrey’s statistical prowess.

Many fans might hold a misconstrued belief that Elijah Mitchell received more playtime than McCaffrey during his stint with the 49ers. However, the data contradicts this. McCaffrey played in 11 games for the 49ers, even if one of them saw minimal playtime due to him being traded midweek. Over this period, he achieved an impressive 159 carries, 65 targets, and 10 touchdowns, maintaining a significant presence as a receiver.

Comparatively, his snap shares decreased slightly when he moved from Carolina. He was on the field for roughly 75 to 80% of the snaps, playing almost every down and distance. Despite the decrease in snaps, McCaffrey’s performance remained stellar.

Now, with the 49ers, McCaffrey is set to participate in the best offense he has ever been a part of. A minimum of 80 catches and a minimum of 10 to 12 touchdowns are within his reach this season. In fact, with a favorable touchdown run, he could easily return to being the number one overall player in fantasy football. Therefore, selecting him as the third pick could indeed be a steal, solidifying his position as an elite pick in the Fantasy Football world.

