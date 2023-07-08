Is Braves' Starter Spencer Strider the Best Pitcher In MLB? by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

The Atlanta Braves’ shining star Spencer Strider has been making his mark on the baseball field. While some may argue other arms are the top pitcher in MLB, Strider’s performance has been nothing short of extraordinary.

In a league that values wins, Strider, backed by the formidable Braves, has notched up ten wins, painting a good picture of a possible 20 wins for the season. Despite having a 3.50 ERA, this promising statistic illustrates Strider’s capacity for garnering vital run support.

Strider is not just amassing victories. He is on pace to strike out 275 batters this season, bringing him into serious contention for the NL Cy Young Award. In the realm of strikeouts, Strider is a true standout. His tally of 155 strikeouts is an astonishing 11 more than any other player in baseball.

His ability to pitch deep into games is a testament to his stamina and pitching skill, which provides excellent stats for his team. Strider’s domination in the wins and strikeouts categories resembles Ronald Acuna Jr’s. lead in runs. This parallel underlines Spencer Strider’s undeniable impact on the game, much like that Acuna Jr. has asserted his dominance in the NL MVP race.

However, there remains some uncertainty surrounding Strider’s meteoric rise. After all, he was a converted reliever who seemingly came out of nowhere. This lends an element of intrigue about whether Strider can sustain his current form and how the market will react if fatigue creeps in or he starts to falter.

Despite these uncertainties, it is undeniable that Strider has solidly earned his place in the spotlight. His journey might not have been like Gerrit Cole’s or Clayton Kershaw’s, but his path’s uniqueness and current performance make Strider a compelling figure in the baseball world. His success is not just fascinating; it’s a testament to his raw talent and resolve. As we’ve not reached the second half of the season, one thing is clear – Spencer Strider has made his mark on the league.

