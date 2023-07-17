Is it Fair to Label the Mets as Failures This Season? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New York Mets, in spite of the hopeful stirrings of MLB fans and media, are not having a banner year. In fact, they’re having quite the opposite. Currently sitting seven games under .500, 8.5 games away from a wildcard spot, and a whopping 18 games behind in the NL East, it’s evident that the Mets’ season is in a spiral.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

Despite the fleeting moments of victory – those game-winning pitches and thrilling walk-offs – these achievements feel a little hollow in light of the overall picture. Every win seems to ignite hope, but the reality is stark: the Mets are far from the World Series contenders they hoped to be this season.

To put it plainly, New York is finished this season. Celebrations and optimistic declarations can’t hide the grim truth – the team’s performance has been disappointing, to say the least. In fact, it’s been one of the most disheartening seasons in the club’s history, especially considering the hefty $400 million spent bolstering the team.

The Mets’ disappointing season is not unique, however. In fact, it echoes a broader theme across the baseball landscape this year. Major baseball cities like New York and Chicago, with their storied franchises and massive fan bases, have largely been letdowns. The Yankees, just like the Mets, are treading water, and both teams seem to be going nowhere fast.

Ultimately, the focus for the Mets – players, management, and broadcasters alike – should be on their own performance. Looking sideways at the failings of other teams, such as the Yankees, won’t change the reality that the Mets are underperforming. It’s time for introspection at Citi Field and for a strategy that turns around this disappointing trajectory.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks