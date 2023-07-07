Is it Too Late for the Yankees to Turn Things Around? by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago

While the Major League Baseball season is long and still just at the halfway point, some divisions are taking shape. The New York Yankees have fallen behind in the race, slipping back to +1300 to win the AL East, while the Baltimore Orioles have surged forward, now boasting a healthy +900. It’s difficult to contest the reality of these standings, and if there’s any criticism to be had, it’s that perhaps it took the fan sports book too long to acknowledge Baltimore’s superiority over the Yankees.

As we delve into July, we’ve technically surpassed the halfway point of the Major League Baseball season, even though many fans and players still see the all-star break as the midway marker. Despite hopes and speculations of early-season upsets, the truth of the matter is clear at this point: your record reveals the strength of your team. By that measure, it’s evident that the O’s are currently outperforming the Yankees.

Odds markets often romanticize the potential for underdogs to rise to the occasion. Fans and sports pundits often assert that half of the season is left for a miraculous turnaround. But as we start to compare the performances of these two teams, it begs the question: is there truly hope for New York to improve their position? Are there viable trades they could make at the deadline to bolster their lineup, or are we witnessing the team’s true caliber in its current state?

An underwhelming lineup has plagued the Yankees, and though there’s hope that their pitchers returning from injury might provide some much-needed momentum, it’s a question of whether that will be enough. The performance of individual players is critical in such a context, but whether they can meet the heightened expectations is yet to be seen.

Ultimately, the current odds reflect the reality of the situation. The Baltimore Orioles are simply the better team at this point in the season, leaving the New York Yankees in their dust. The question for the Yankees is: will they find the strength to rise, or will the rest of the season prove to be a disappointing struggle?

