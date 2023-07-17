Is it Worth Taking Rory McIlroy to win The Open Championship by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we gear up for one of golf’s biggest major championships, Rory McIlroy again stands tall as the favorite. Over recent years, no one has created more buzz going into a major week than McIlroy, despite not clinching a win since 2014. However, this year’s dynamics seem to be a bit different.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Firstly, McIlroy’s form has been outstanding of late. He hasn’t finished below 10th place since the PGA championship. This hot streak includes a remarkable second-place finish at the U.S. Open and a victory last week at the Scottish Open, where he impressively navigated extremely windy conditions.

These recent successes are particularly notable given that this year’s Open is set to take place at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, where the wind is one of the most prominent challenges golfers face. As demonstrated in the final round at the Scottish Open, McIlroy seems unfazed by such conditions.

Players to Watch at The Open

Furthermore, it’s no secret that McIlroy is hungry for this win, especially given his second-place finish last year to Cam Smith. Everyone knows the stakes for McIlroy, and the collective anticipation is palpable.

For those willing to share in McIlroy’s potential triumph or heartbreak, he currently stands at +650 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. That means a $15 bet would return $97.50. It’s an enticing prospect for fans and bettors alike as we all watch to see if this will finally be the year McIlroy ends his major drought.

Previewing the 151st Open Championship