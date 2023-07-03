Is Padres SP Blake Snell Worth a Look for NL Cy Young? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Market movement is upon us in Major League Baseball, and it’s time to analyze some promising, albeit potentially overlooked, names for the National League’s Cy Young Award. Let’s start with a name that could be considered a long shot but one that is worth considering, and that’s Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres.

Snell might seem like a surprising choice, especially considering his disappointing performance in April when he recorded a 5.30 ERA, zero wins, and three losses. Even in May, his ERA was still high at 3.82. However, things began to improve for the talented lefty in June drastically.

In five June starts, Snell’s ERA was an impressive 0.87 over 31 innings. He recorded 53 strikeouts and allowed only eight walks. Opponents were struggling to connect, hitting just .143 against him. This stark turnaround reminds us why Snell, a former Cy Young winner in 2018, has always been a pitcher to watch.

Examining Snell’s game log over his last few starts, it’s clear he’s returned to top form with continuous double-digit strikeout performances. Starting from June 5th, his strikeouts were as follows: 8, 12, 12, 11, 10. This performance beats the usual strikeout props of 8.5 and indicates Snell’s potential for steady future performance.

It’s worth considering betting on Snell, especially when he’s up against teams known for striking out frequently. Betting on him to get over 7.5, 8.5, 9.5, and 10.5 strikeouts could pay off, even if you don’t get all of them right. Snell seems to be in a groove, and that’s something to capitalize on. Tonight against the LA Angels, Snell sits at just 7.5 strikeouts with an excellent price of +106 to the over.

Looking at his odds for the Cy Young, they began at +3300 but have moved to +2500 within the past month. It’s not a huge shift but still a sign of forward momentum. If Snell can replicate his June and July performance, his odds could be halved by August 1st, sitting around 12 to 1.

Blake Snell is a player to watch, even if you choose not to invest now. His recent performance and trajectory suggest he could be a dark horse contender for the Cy Young Award. If nothing else, his journey will be exciting to watch.

