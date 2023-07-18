Is Shane McClanahan Still a Good Play to Win the AL Cy Young? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

In the wake of the Major League Baseball All-Star break, Tampa Bay Rays’ ace Shane McClanahan marked his return from the injured list with an impressive start. His performance may have stirred up some thought-provoking discussions about the race for the American League Cy Young award.

In his first outing since his return, McClanahan pitched six solid innings. His only blemish was a two-run homer in the sixth, but aside from that, he allowed just one hit in the first five innings. Currently, he holds the fourth best price at 5 to 1 to clinch the Cy Young award in the American League.

Based on his recent performance, there’s reason to believe that McClanahan might offer the best value for this bet. However, it’s crucial to consider his recent health struggles, primarily his back injury, which has twice forced him onto the IL. Any bettor looking at McClanahan for the Cy Young award should be aware that this injury could flare up again, leading to missed starts and impacting his award chances.

However, if McClanahan stays healthy, there are several compelling reasons why he could be the top contender for the award. Firstly, he’s a likely contender for division winner. Secondly, he might finish with the best record in the American League. And thirdly, as the anchor of the Rays’ staff, his value to the team is undeniable.

On the flip side of the discussion, the futures odds for the Cy Young Award have seen some surprising developments. Notably, the fluctuation in odds for Framber Valdez, who was once the favorite, and now runs a tight race with Gerrit Cole.

Shane McClanahan’s Cy Young futures bet offers potentially great value, but bettors should consider the risk associated with his recent health issues. As the season progresses, his performance and health status will undoubtedly be closely watched.

