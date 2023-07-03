Is Shohei Ohtani the Best Hitter In MLB? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

In baseball, a name that has been dominating conversations is Shohei Ohtani. With his exceptional performance as the home run leader, Ohtani is rewriting the record books and captivating fans worldwide. At this point in the season, his statistics are putting him on pace to break Aaron Judge’s American League home run record of 62, a feat that seemed untouchable until now.

While Ohtani’s ability as a pitcher cannot be overlooked, his prowess at the plate is truly remarkable. In terms of hitting, he is arguably the best hitter in Major League Baseball. With a batting average of .306 and an on-base percentage of .390, Ohtani is well above the league average and has firmly established himself as an elite hitter.

Pitchers are well aware of his capabilities, yet they struggle to find a way to contain him. His talent at the plate is reminiscent of baseball legend Barry Bonds, who often received only one pitch to hit and sent it soaring into the distance. Ohtani’s ability to consistently perform at such a high level is a testament to his extraordinary skills.

As discussions arise regarding Ohtani’s future, the question of his market value emerges. Is he too good for most teams to afford? If he continues his exceptional performance as a pitcher and hitter, his starting price in free agency will likely be unprecedented. Other teams may be unable to meet the astronomical demands of acquiring a player of his caliber.

Shohei Ohtani has become a phenomenon in baseball history. His extraordinary abilities on the mound and at the plate have elevated him to the status of one of the game’s greatest players. His starting price in any potential trade or free agency negotiation will undoubtedly reflect this rare combination of talent.

As fans continue to marvel at Ohtani’s remarkable achievements, it’s clear that we are witnessing something truly special. He has shattered expectations and pushed the boundaries of what was thought possible in the sport. Shohei Ohtani has redefined what it means to be a two-way player, leaving a lasting impact on baseball for years to come.