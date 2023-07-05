Is the AFC East the NFL's Most Competitive Division? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The AFC East promises to be one of the most dynamic divisions in the NFL this season, and the entry of Aaron Rodgers may ignite the competition even further.

Known for his poise and precision, Rodgers has made the New York Jets at the second-best price for the division at +250. The Jets, bolstered by the arrival of Rodgers, are a wild card. But the spotlight is shining on more than Rodgers and the Jets in the AFC East.

Last season’s playoff contenders, the Miami Dolphins, cannot be forgotten. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel still has to prove himself as new approaches are rarely received positively by fans and pundits. Much of their performance will depend on the health of Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins could dominate, but it’s a steep hill to climb, given Tagovailoa’s injury history and the team’s overall results. Their divisional odds of +290 make sense, but the quarterback position’s uncertainty casts a long shadow.

In contrast to these uncertainties, the New England Patriots‘ stable foundation cannot be overlooked. Legendary coach Bill Belichick continues to command the team. Surprisingly, they have the longest price at +750. Often underappreciated, Belichick and his squad might be a dark horse in this race. With Bill O’Brien calling plays, as he utilizes a young quarterback in Mac Jones, the Patriots’ offense could be revitalized. Remember, this isn’t Matt Patricia calling offense again. Despite criticisms as a head coach, O’Brien is an offensive mind that has proved successful in the league. Perhaps, this is the stimulus that Jones needs to elevate his game. The appointment of O’Brien could signify a brighter offensive future for New England.

At +130, the Buffalo Bills are a known quantity. The critical question for them is, can they continue to beat winning teams in January?

While the AFC East promises to be a thrilling ride this season, betting enthusiasts might want to keep an eye on the Patriots. Despite the general skepticism, the team’s past performance and new coaching arrangements suggest they are undervalued and may surprise again.

