Is the Season Essentially Over for the Underachieving Padres? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Each game’s importance becomes amplified with the race for a spot in Major League Baseball’s postseason. The San Diego Padres blew a major chance at turning up the volume on teams in front of them over the weekend.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

In what could be a decisive blow, they found themselves falling further behind after a rough weekend that saw them lose three out of four games to the Phillies. The Padres, who could not afford to slip eight or nine games behind, did precisely that. Despite a powerful display from the bats on Friday night, with Juan Soto and Manny Machado each hitting home runs, the Padres’ effort was insufficient to sustain them through the weekend.

Saturday resulted in two losses, and another defeat followed on Sunday. Losing three out of four games is precisely the scenario San Diego needed to avoid. The damage from this past weekend may not be something the team can recover from, marking a significant setback in their season. For all intents and purposes, it may be time to count the Padres out.

One of the key contributors to the Padres’ woes was Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies, who had a phenomenal weekend. Schwarber hit three home runs, drove in seven runs, scored three, and capped it all off with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 12th inning. His performance was nothing short of outstanding, a highlight of Philly’s weekend.

Schwarber’s impressive performance contributed significantly to the Phillies’ dominant display over the Padres. It underlines the monumental task the Padres face to get their season back on track. After such a bruising weekend, it appears increasingly likely that the Padres’ season is reaching a premature end.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks