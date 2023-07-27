Is Zay Flowers the Lethal Weapon Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Need? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

In recent years, the Baltimore Ravens offensive arsenal has struggled to find consistent weapons for Lamar Jackson. Despite having talents like Hollywood Brown, who showed moments of brilliance but then seemed to disappear, the team has lacked steady contributors. The Ravens recognized this gap and took action during the NFL offseason by adding a promising new recruit, Zay Flowers.

Flowers has been the talk of the town since he stepped onto the field for the first 48 hours of camp. As we all know, the media can latch onto a story and run with it, but Flowers genuinely seems to be making a mark. A 2023 draftee, he’s already making an impression on observers, fulfilling the team’s need to add a receiver in the draft.

In today’s NFL, it is critical to surround your high-value quarterbacks with a capable cast. The Ravens recently demonstrated their confidence in Jackson with a lucrative contract extension, which means they must equip him with the tools to succeed. One of these tools is undoubtedly Flowers, who comes in as a fresh face ready to make an impact.

The Ravens also added to their offensive ranks through free agency, bringing in Odell Beckham Jr., a proven receiver hoping to return to his former glory. Beckham and Flowers, along with the rest of the offensive cast, are part of the team’s strategic build to improve their offensive output.

Flowers, in particular, brings a lot of potential to the table. Adjusting to a new offense can be challenging, especially for a rookie, but it could also serve as an advantage. Since this is his first year in the league, learning the Ravens’ offense is his sole focus, unlike veteran players who have to unlearn old habits and familiarize themselves with a new system.

The addition of Flowers hints at a possible shift in the team’s offensive strategy. Previously, the Ravens’ system was focused on smaller packages with bigger bodies. They seem to favor a more spread-out approach, requiring players to be playmakers rather than just blockers. This change implies that receivers like Flowers will be expected to run routes and make plays, putting the onus on Jackson to get them the ball.

The addition of Zay Flowers could significantly improve the Ravens’ offensive output. While it will be a period of adjustment for all, especially for Lamar Jackson and the other offensive players, the potential for success is palpable. The Ravens could become a formidable force in the coming season if the team can gel and adapt to the new offensive strategies.

