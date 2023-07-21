It's a Make or Break Season for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The spotlight on the Dallas Cowboys is brighter than ever, with anticipation building around Dak Prescott and his performance this upcoming NFL season. Expectations are high for Dak, heading into his eighth season with the Cowboys. The pressure is on; simply making the postseason or racking up impressive regular season stats won’t satisfy Cowboys fans eager for a deep playoff run.

Prescott, the franchise quarterback, has consistently demonstrated his abilities on the field. However, last season, he turned over the ball more frequently than usual. Despite this, he led the Cowboys to a postseason win, keeping hopes alive for those who dream of him leading the team to the ultimate victory.

But this year, a postseason appearance won’t be enough. The Dallas Cowboys need to win and win big. Simply advancing beyond the first round isn’t a cause for celebration anymore. This season, the goal for the Cowboys must be at least reaching the NFC Championship game. Anything less will likely lead to a significant reassessment of the team’s future.

There’s more at stake here than just championship aspirations. The financial implications of the team’s performance are profound. The team will be financially stretched, with numerous player contracts up for renewal, including Prescott’s. Notably, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs will expect significant pay raises, and Prescott will be looking for a new deal soon.

Paying these contracts without making deep playoff runs could strain the team’s resources without delivering the success the team and fans crave. If the investment in these star players does not translate into significant postseason success, the Cowboys could effectively throw money out of the window.

Thus, the upcoming season represents a crucial juncture for the Cowboys, particularly for Dak Prescott. It’s not just about individual statistics anymore; it’s about leading the team to new heights, making significant progress in the playoffs, and justifying the investment that the franchise is making in its players.

