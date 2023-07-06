It's Not Over for the New York Mets by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Beneath Major League Baseball stadium lights, the word on every New York Mets fan’s lips is “comeback.” Despite the ups and downs of their season, the Mets are finally showing some signs of life, prompting speculation; Can they pull off a stunning turnaround?

Many dismissed the idea as fanciful. After all, the Mets would need to win ten in a row, or 12 of 15 games, to get back in the hunt. Yet, look at the Philadelphia Phillies to see that’s far from impossible. In baseball, momentum can be built, and victories can be stacked.

Baseball is an unpredictable game. Unlikely heroes often step up to the plate and rise to the occasion. In the Mets’ case, Francisco Alvarez stole the show last night, launching a thrilling home run in the ninth inning. Alvarez’s homer offered a sliver of hope to latch onto, a sign that the Mets are finally hitting their stride.

However, it’s not all smooth sailing ahead. There are hurdles to clear, and the Mets will need to dig deep. Carlos Carrasco’s performance this season has been less than impressive, with the right-hander’s recent games indicating a drop in form.

The Mets are up against the wall, but their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks offers an opportunity for back-to-back sweeps, a compelling sign that the tide is turning in their favor.

At +25000 odds and 18 games back of the Atlanta Braves, there is no chance the Mets are winning the NL East. However, if they make the playoffs, the Mets’ +4000 odds to win the National League are more encouraging.

The Mets have a mountain to climb, but recent performances suggest they might have the tenacity to scale it. Don’t write them off just yet; the story of the Mets’ season could be one of a remarkable turnaround.

