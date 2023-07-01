Jacksonville Jaguars – Regular Season Specials 2023-24 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

After a surprising division title in 2022-23, the Jacksonville Jaguars return as the favorites to capture the AFC South this year. There are multiple specials on the FanDuel Sportsbook regarding their regular season performance.

Let’s dive into some of those NFL bets and decide which ones merit backing.

Jacksonville Jaguars to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game -135

There’s a ton to like about the Jacksonville Jaguars offense after they exploded onto the scene in the AFC last year. Not only are the key pieces returning, but Calvin Ridley is also back from suspension and will make his Jags debut. The Jaguars can protect Trevor Lawrence in the pocket and give their running backs holes to make explosive plays. Jacksonville won’t take anyone by surprise in 2023-24, but we still like for them to get the job done and score at least one touchdown in every regular season game at -135.

Jacksonville Jaguars to beat Tennessee Titans On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season -105

The Jaguars recorded a nine-win campaign last year, while the Tennessee Titans disappointed down the stretch and essentially gift-wrapped the division for Jacksonville. The Jags swept the Titans and outscored them 56-38, which isn’t encouraging news if you’re a Tennessee fan. Jacksonville is expected to be the class of the division, while there are a lot of unknowns surrounding the Titans. Jacksonville’s roster is better in just about all facets, and although the price isn’t super appealing, it’s still a number we’re content backing for them to sweep Tennessee again at -105.

Trevor Lawrence To Score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +105

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had his coming out party last season. Much of his success came through the air, but don’t discount his rushing totals. Lawrence rushed for 291 yards and five touchdowns in his sophomore campaign. The up-and-coming pivot isn’t afraid to take the ball in the red zone with his big frame, and we’re confident he will continue to do so. Lawrence is listed at +105 to score five or more rushing touchdowns, and that’s a number we’re happy to back.

Calvin Ridley To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season +200

Ridley will return to the football field after serving his suspension. It will be interesting to follow how he performs after missing more than a full year. The talent level with Ridley is undeniable, but there are questions about how he will fit into this Jacksonville offense. During his last full season in 2020, where he suited up for 15 games, the former Atlanta Falcon caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. Ridley recorded ten receiving touchdowns during his rookie campaign in 2018. The talent is there for him to form an elite connection with Lawrence, but there’s too much uncertainty for us to back this number at +200.

Josh Allen To Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season +250

The Jaguar’s defense is looking to take another step forward in 2023-24, and linebacker Josh Allen will play an integral part in that. The fifth-year defender started off with a bang in his rookie year, where he tallied 10.5 sacks, but has seen his numbers take a hit since then. Over his last two years, when he’s been healthy, Allen recorded seven and 7.5 sacks. He has the ceiling to eclipse ten or more sacks, though, which is a number we’re prepared to back with the value you’re getting here at +250.