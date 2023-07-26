Jaylen Brown Signs Biggest Deal in NBA History With Celtics by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Basketball fans, the NBA has a new money king. For the first time in league history, a player has inked a Super Max contract that crosses over the $300 million threshold. We’re talking about a mind-blowing sum of $304 million over five years. This contract didn’t go to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola JokiÄ‡, or even LeBron James. Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics is the lucky player cashing in this record-breaking paycheck.

We all know Brown is an elite talent; however, sometimes, being at the right place at the right time does make the difference. Brown has indisputably climbed to the top of the NBA’s financial ladder by bagging this whopping contract.

Yet, this monumental deal raises questions within the Celtics camp. Most notably, the question surrounding Jayson Tatum. Widely regarded as the better player on the Celtics, Tatum is likely to be next in line for a significant pay jump. Could the Celtics end up having the two highest-paid players in the history of the NBA without a championship to show for it?

The Celtics’ challenge is finding the means to finance Tatum’s expected raise. He’s eligible for a pay increase next offseason, leaving the Celtics precisely one year to crunch the numbers.

The Celtics seem to be on their way to establishing an elite and equally expensive two-headed monster. It’s almost amusing to remember that there was a time when the Celtics considered trading Brown. With no one seemingly able to co-exist with him on the court, many believed that trading Brown was the sensible move. Those voices have been silenced by the sound of $300 million hitting the bank.

For better or worse, the Celtics have gone all-in on Brown. They’ve made their choice; now, all that’s left is to see how it plays out. They once had an opportunity to trade Brown and receive a substantial return. Instead, they held on to him. The Celtics are looking at a future with no rings and a $300 million commitment.

