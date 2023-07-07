Jets, Lions and Jaguars are NFL Teams on the Rise by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Analyzing significant odd shifters as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL season, the most notable movers are the New York Jets, Detroit Lions, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Lions, a team that managed a winning record (9-8) last year, are now favorites to win the NFC North (+145). In the AFC South, the Jaguars celebrated a postseason victory last season and are expected to repeat their divisional title triumph (-160). The Jets have made an astute addition with Aaron Rodgers, shaking things up considerably.

Will these three teams meet the amplified expectations of the new season? History suggests it’s improbable for all to achieve their heightened targets. However, there’s reason to be optimistic, particularly for the Lions.

Despite a rocky start last season, their strong finish highlighted their potential. Their offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who managed to extract unexpected production from Jared Goff, remains with the team, which is a substantial advantage.

While their defense is a concern, faith rests on coach Dan Campbell to turn things around. Granted, the path to the NFC North crown may not be a cakewalk with the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings as legitimate contenders, but the Lions have a fair shot.

The Jets, having acquired Rodgers, look poised to mount a substantial offensive challenge and are -134 to make the playoffs. The AFC East could well transform into one of the most riveting divisions in football.

Although the Buffalo Bills have been reigning over the division, the resurgence of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the addition of Rodgers to the Jets presents formidable competition. The Bills, who faltered towards the end of the last season, especially on defense, should brace themselves for a tough challenge ahead.

In the unpredictable realm of the NFL, nothing’s a sure shot, and the promise of a fiercely competitive season looms large.