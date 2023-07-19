Jets' Roller Coaster: 'Hard Knocks,' Tough Games, and Big Bets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

If you’re a New York Jets fan, brace yourself for “Hard Knocks” and an intense NFL season. The opening part of the schedule is a gauntlet that will test the mettle of any team: the Buffalo Bills at home, followed by the Dallas Cowboys on the road, a division rival in the New England Patriots, the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos in Mile High City, and the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. Many predict a referendum against the team if they start 0-2 against the Bills and the Cowboys.

The strength of the Jets’ schedule is top-tier. Based on last year’s results, it’s arguably one of the top three or four toughest in the NFL. However, despite this grueling line-up, the Jets have a significant advantage on their schedule that no other team can claim: rest periods.

During the crunch time in December, the Jets have four divisional games; each of them will have a rest advantage over the other team. Given the wear and tear by this point in the season, these extra days of preparation and healing can prove pivotal.

Another crucial element to consider is the acquisition of Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers isn’t a spring chicken, he remains a viable player and brings a wealth of experience to a team that, last year, appeared to be brimming with talent but lacked a legitimate quarterback.

Yet, even with Rodgers, the win total for the Jets is listed at 9.5. Given the toughness of their schedule and the realities of playing in a hard division, one might question whether they can surpass this total.

However, suppose we believe the Jets have one of the best defenses in the NFL and that Rodgers, with a crop of promising young players, can exploit the wealth of weapons at his disposal. In that case, it’s plausible to think the Jets can go over 9.5 wins and potentially secure wins in the AFC East, the AFC, and even the Super Bowl.

Then again, skeptics might argue that the Jets are doomed to repeat their past performances.

As the NFL season gets underway, one thing is clear: it’s time to either go all in on the Jets or fade them entirely. This year, there’s no middle ground. Betting odds for the Jets to win over 9.5 games are currently at -122, while the under stands at +100.

Will they beat the odds? Only time will tell.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.