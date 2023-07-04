Kansas City Chiefs NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 11.5 by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second time in the Patrick Mahomes era last year. Entering 2023-24, they have a win total listed at 11.5.

If you’re looking for the gold standard in the NFL, it continues to be the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have made the postseason in eight consecutive seasons. With Mahomes under center, KC has been to the AFC Championship Game in all five seasons. It’s been an impressive run, but it’s hardly a surprise when you see what Mahomes can do whenever he steps onto the field. Just when you think something isn’t possible, he raises you out of your seat, and you ask yourself, how did he do the impossible?

The future Hall of Fame quarterback led the Chiefs to the top seed in the AFC last year with a 14-3 record. Head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes make up the greatest coach-quarterback combination in the league, and they’re poised to be amongst the top contenders in the league again.

There aren’t a lot of question marks with this Chiefs team, but the main ones come in around their receiving core and defense. Mahomes and company proved last year that it really didn’t matter who his targets were, but it’s fair to wonder when Travis Kelce will hit a wall and drop off.

On defense, the team got better as the year progressed, and they eventually discovered a pass rush, which helped lead them to another Super Bowl victory. If Chris Jones can continue being as impactful as he was down the stretch last year, the Chiefs will be fine on that side of the football.

Betting against the Chiefs right now feels nearly impossible. They can win games in various ways, and their offense can blow you out in just two-quarters of football. Kansas City has the fifth-hardest strength of schedule, but that doesn’t exactly scare us. There might be some closer games than we’re accustomed to seeing with this group, but we’re not in the business of betting the under against Patrick Mahomes and company at this point in his career.

Verdict: Over 11.5 wins (-134)

