Kansas City Chiefs – Regular Season Specials 2023-24

Coming off a Super Bowl victory last year, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to repeat as champs, and they have some special bets work considering on the way.

There are multiple specials on the FanDuel Sportsbook regarding their regular season performance, so let’s dive into some of those NFL bets and decide which ones merit backing.

Kansas City Chiefs to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game -200

It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs are loaded on offense. Last year, the Chiefs led the NFL in scoring with 496 points, and they’re poised to do similar damage in 2023-24. As long as Patrick Mahomes stays healthy, this offense will be among the league’s most potent. The Chiefs are priced at -200 to score at least one touchdown in every regular season game, and although the number isn’t great, it warrants backing.

Chris Jones To Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season -140

The Kansas City Chiefs figured out their pass rush in the back half of last season. Will they start slow defensively again this year? It’s a question worth asking. Chris Jones remains one of their top pass rushers, and a lot will be expected from him in 2023-24. Last season, Jones recorded 15.5 sacks and tallied double-digit sacks for the second time in his career. Jones appeared to unlock something in his game last season, and we’re banking on that continuing. The -140 price for him to record double-digit sacks is still appealing.

Patrick Mahomes To Throw 40+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +115

The most dynamic presence in the NFL is Patrick Mahomes. He can make throws and reads that other quarterbacks can only dream of. Mahomes won the MVP last year and threw for 41 touchdowns, the second time in his six-year career he’s recorded more than 40 passing scores. In four of his five seasons as a starter, he’s recorded 37 or more passing TDs. With the plus-money price this is offering at +115 for him to record 40 or more, we’re ecstatic to back this number.

Kansas City Chiefs to beat Los Angeles Chargers On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season +135

Last year, the Chiefs handled their business in both games against the Los Angeles Chargers. These games were very tight, with the Chiefs winning both games by a combined six points. Still, Mahomes and company have had the Chargers number in his career, and with the plus-money price listed, we’re drawn into backing them to sweep Los Angeles again at +135.

Patrick Mahomes To Score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +150

Even though Mahomes has an elite arm, that hasn’t stopped him from being a mobile quarterback and creating offense with his legs, having rushed for multiple touchdowns each year. Mahomes’ career-high in rushing touchdowns was four, which transpired last year. Every other year, Mahomes has tallied two rushing touchdowns. With the Chiefs expected to have an improved run game outside of Mahomes, it feels unlikely that he’ll get enough opportunity to score five or more rushing touchdowns, even with his strong scrambling ability.

