Landscape of Women's World Cup: U.S. Still the Favorite? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

It’s not often we question the capability of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team at the World Cup. The notion seems almost counterintuitive, especially given their unparalleled track record – they’ve not lost at the tournament since 2011. Yet, there is a growing concern following their recent performance against the Netherlands. So, are they still the favorites to win the cup, or is it time to reassess?

Compared to their performance a decade ago, the U.S.’s goal difference and results against the top ten teams in the world have been significantly lacking. This trend isn’t exclusive to this tournament or their game against the Netherlands; it spans several years.

While the development of younger players and new stars has been remarkable in the U.S., forming a cohesive unit that can consistently attack and score goals against the world’s best teams seems to be a struggle. There is a pervasive belief that the Americans are mentally stronger than any other country in women’s soccer, which is often a defining factor. Yet, it’s also undeniable that the team has been vulnerable.

This isn’t to say the U.S. can’t win. With their wealth of talented players, they’re always a threat. However, their vulnerability has been exposed more than ever in recent years, and the Olympics two years ago was a telltale sign of a slight decline in their stronghold.

The team’s manager, Vlatko Andonovski, has come under scrutiny, with doubts about his leadership contributing to the broader discussion. Furthermore, concerns extend beyond the national team level, including the domestic NWSL, the college game, and the development of younger players in the U.S.

Historically, the U.S. has relied on athleticism and transition. It’s high time they improved their ball usage, possession play, and chance creation. Such a transition in style is crucial, as many big European teams have begun to invest heavily in their women’s national teams, marking a shift in the global playing field.

This tournament could be a wake-up call for the U.S. It may not be an outright failure if they don’t clinch the title, but it could serve as a stark reminder that the rest of the world is catching up, pushing forward and ready to challenge their reign.

