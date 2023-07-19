Las Vegas Raiders NFL Futures Odds and Analysis by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

With the new NFL season looming, the betting lines have been set, leaving fans and bettors examining their teams’ odds for success. One such team under scrutiny is the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite their challenging position in the rugged AFC West, some believe there may be a glimmer of hope for the Silver and Black.

Currently, the Raiders are slated at 65 to 1 odds to win the Super Bowl and 55 to 1 to secure the AFC Championship. They find themselves in a division often dubbed the ‘Murderer’s Row’ of the AFC West, battling the likes of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Denver Broncos, who now have Sean Payton at the helm. Vegas acquired Jimmy Garoppolo to run their offense next season.

One might think the Raiders’ goal would be to outperform Denver, but with the departure of a key player like Darren Waller, the Raiders’ direction is somewhat uncertain. Furthermore, the debate is still open on whether the Broncos’ new quarterback, Garoppolo, is even an upgrade over former starter Derek Carr.

Finding value in the Raiders’ odds is challenging with such a competitive division. The 14 to 1 odds for them to win the AFC West don’t seem to offer enough value, considering the daunting competition they face within their division.

However, there’s a case for optimistic Raiders supporters looking for a potential dark horse. The team does possess the talent and certain New England Patriots-like qualities, and there could be value in a long-shot bet on the AFC Championship.

Despite the odds, the likelihood of the Raiders clinching the AFC West appears slim, especially with the Chiefs expected to dominate. More realistically, the Raiders might have to aim for a wild-card spot and hope for a strong playoff run. The season ahead will be intriguing for Raiders fans and bettors alike.

