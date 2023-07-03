Letting Shohei Ohtani Leave the Angels Would Be the Dumbest Decision! by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Major League Baseball has seen many talented athletes grace the diamond over the years, but nobody like Shohei Ohtani.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

The Los Angeles Angels have an ace up their sleeve, a double threat who has been an absolute sensation on the mound and at the plate. The question fans need to ask Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is, how could you possibly let this prodigious talent go?

With career stats that leave many veteran players in the shadows, Ohtani is undoubtedly the brightest star in the league right now. As a pitcher, his power and control make him nearly unhittable. Leading in most pitching categories, Ohtani’s strikeouts and opposing team’s batting averages against him speak volumes about his dominance on the mound. His performance paints the picture of an elite athlete, arguably among the top three in the world.

And yet, Ohtani’s prowess doesn’t stop there. As a batter, he’s already hit 31 home runs this season. He’s a central figure on the Angels’ roster, attracting ticket sales like a Hollywood blockbuster. Fans aren’t filling seats to see Mike Trout anymore, and that’s saying something given Trout’s celebrated status. Rather, it’s Ohtani they’re coming to watch. Even Trout seems to relish watching Ohtani send balls soaring into the stands from his spot in the on-deck circle.

So, why would you trade such a talent? The answer should be resounding: you wouldn’t. The Angels must keep this gem in their roster, regardless of cost. No cost should be too high to keep him in an Angels uniform for the rest of his career, even if it’s close to a billion dollars. The revenue generated from his presence at the turnstiles, concessions, merchandise, and broadcasting rights far outweighs this investment.

When compared to other top players, Ohtani’s value skyrockets even more. Consider the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, irreplaceable on his franchise, but still, Ohtani’s dual skillset as a top-tier pitcher and a power hitter places him above even Judge in terms of overall value to his team and the league.

Additionally, Ohtani’s Asian heritage resonates with Southern California’s significant Asian population, contributing to his immense popularity in the region. His global appeal cannot be understated. Letting him go would be an egregious oversight, possibly the most unfathomable move in baseball history.

From a betting standpoint, the Angels are +1600 to win the AL West and +255 to make the playoffs with Ohtani on their roster, imagine what their odds would be without him. With Ohtani continuing to dominate on both sides of the ball, he gives them a chance of seeing the postseason.

Shohei Ohtani is not just a player; he’s an experience, a spectacle that fans across the globe are eager to witness. Should they ever consider letting go of this once-in-a-lifetime talent, the Angels would be making a grave error.