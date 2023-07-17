Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – July 17 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .380

Games Remaining: 67

Last Appearance (July 16 @ Orioles): Arraez was held hitless for the third time in his past four games Sunday as the Orioles swept the Marlins. The All-Star is “just” 15-47 (.319) through 12 games in July, his average dipping to .380.

Next Game (July 17 @ Cardinals): The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas to the mound for game one of a three-game set at Busch Stadium. Arraez went 1-3 against Mikolas back on July 3.

Notable Props for Monday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-400)

Over 0.5 RBI (+170)

Over 0.5 Runs (-115)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+1060)

