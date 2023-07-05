Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – July 5 by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .387

Games Remaining: 75

Last Appearance (July 4 vs. Cardinals) Arraez went 1-3 with two runs scored and two walks as the Marlins pummelled the Cardinals 15-2 on Tuesday. The 26-year-old’s lone base knock came on a single up the middle in the first inning. Arraez has recorded a hit in nine of his past ten games but only has two multi-hit contests over that stretch, as his average has dipped to .387.

Next Game (July 5 vs. Cardinals): St. Louis will send Matthew Liberatore to the mound for the third game of this four-game set. This will be the first time Arraez has faced Liberatore. The Marlins star has seven hits and a .304 career average in seven games against the Cards.

Notable Props for Wednesday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-360)

Over 0.5 RBI (+175)

Over 0.5 Runs (-130)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+1060)

