Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – July 6

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .384

Games Remaining: 74

Last Appearance (July 5 vs. Cardinals): Arraez didn’t play much of a role in Miami’s 10-9 victory. The All-Star went 1-5 with a run scored, his lone hit a double to left field in his first at-bat. While Arraez has hit safely in 17 of his past 18 games, he has just six multi-hit performances during that stretch. That will obviously have to change if he hopes to seriously threaten the .400 mark.

Next Game (July 6 vs. Cardinals): The Marlins vie for a four-game sweep of the Cardinals on Thursday, St. Louis sending right-hander Jack Flaherty to the mound. Arraez has yet to face Flaherty in his career.

Notable Props for Thursday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-360)

Over 0.5 RBI (+180)

Over 0.5 Runs (-125)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+900)

