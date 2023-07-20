Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 – July 20 Off Day by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .376

Games Remaining: 64

Last Appearance (July 19 @ Cardinals): Arraez went 2-5, albeit in a losing effort, as the Marlins dropped their sixth straight contest. The All-Star singled in the fifth inning before capping off his night with a two-out RBI double to right field in the ninth. It was just Arraez’s fourth multi-hit game over his past 18 appearances.

Next Game (July 21 vs. Rockies): Following an off day, Arraez and company return home Friday for the opener of a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies. The 26-year-old is 3-13 (.231) versus Colorado pitching this season.

