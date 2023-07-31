Maxwell Award Pecking Order: Ranking the Best Quarterbacks in the Country by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The college football season is on the horizon, and the hype is building around some of the country’s top talents. Though it’s no secret that the success of a football team relies heavily on a group effort, individual players’ skills and potential undoubtedly impact the season’s trajectory. It’s time to rank these exceptional talents.Sam Hartman: The Standout Star

First on the list is the electrifying Sam Hartman, the new quarterback for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Hartman has a knack for firing up his teammates and getting them to play at an entirely different level. His exceptional talent and commitment to the game have him slated as a top contender in the coming season. There’s no doubt that Hartman makes the Fighting Irish a better team.

However, football isn’t a one-man sport, and Hartman, despite his talent, can’t do it all by himself. A team’s success is dependent on the collective performance of all its players, and Notre Dame is no different.

Hartman is joined in the ranks by exceptional talents like Michael Penix Jr. and Caleb Williams, who are also touted as potential game-changers.

Michigan Wolverines‘ JJ McCarthy is another player who’s garnered attention. After a commendable performance last season, his coach Jim Harbaugh has compared him to NFL greats like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. However, it might be a stretch to place McCarthy in the same echelon just yet. While his talent is undeniable, his performance is still below the likes of Hartman, Penix, and Williams.

Meanwhile, North Carolina’s Drake Maye is considered by many as a potential Maxwell Award winner. Despite his exceptional talent and arm, Maye may not be ready for such an accolade this year. With North Carolina’s team composed mainly of average players, Maye’s individual brilliance might not be enough to clinch the prestigious award. However, he’s a young player with a bright future ahead – in due time, he may become a Heisman and Maxwell winner.

The hierarchy of players goes like this. Caleb Williams, Michael Penix, and Sam Hartman still lead the pack, placing McCarthy behind these three star players. JJ McCarthy outperforms Drake Maye, ranking him fourth. Then comes Maye in fifth place. Being a sophomore, his time may yet come.

Awards like the Heisman and Maxwell tend to favor seniors, and as he gains more experience, Maye might soon find himself at the top. Nevertheless, this year, it seems unlikely. Thus, as we eagerly anticipate the season’s unfolding, that’s the Maxwell Award pecking order.

