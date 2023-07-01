Miami Dolphins – NFL Regular Season Specials 2023-24 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

There’s a lot to like about how the Miami Dolphins are shaping up heading into 2023-24, with aspirations of winning the AFC East a realistic goal.

There are multiple specials on the FanDuel Sportsbook regarding their regular season performance.

Let’s dive into some of those NFL bets and decide which ones merit backing.

Miami Dolphins to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game -105

The Miami Dolphins finished just outside the top ten highest-scoring offenses in 2022-23. Heading into 2023-24, the Dolphins boast an elite receiving core and a strong quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa if he can stay on the field. Miami’s offense has many different ways it can hurt you, and we’re expecting that to be the case again this year. The Dolphins are listed at -105 to score a touchdown in every regular season game, and we like the value in that number.

Tua Tagovailoa To Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +115

We no longer have as many question marks about if Tagovailoa is an NFL quarterback. The real questions are whether he can stay healthy and limit head injuries. When Tagovailoa was on the field last year, he proved he could be explosive and lead Miami’s offense to much success. Over 13 games in 2022, Tua threw 25 touchdown passes with a 105.5 quarterback rating. The talent is there for him to record 30 or more touchdowns. The risk here is if he can stay healthy. With what he’s reportedly doing this offseason, we’ll back the young signal-caller to remain on the field and record 30 or more touchdown passes at +115.

Tyreek Hill To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season +140

If you’re looking for one of the most explosive players in the NFL, Tyreek Hill is your guy. Hill’s blazing speed and crafty route running make him an elite threat in Miami’s offense. In Hill’s first season with the Dolphins, he tallied seven touchdowns and 1,710 receiving yards. Over his seven-year NFL career, Hill has recorded ten or more touchdowns twice. From a touchdown perspective, the former Chief was unlucky in 2022, but we expect that to correct itself in 2023. There’s too much value to pass up on for Hill to record ten or more receiving touchdowns at +140.

Jaelan Phillips to Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season +140

There are many reasons to be bullish about the Miami Dolphins defense. In Miami, they’re expecting linebacker Jaelan Phillips to break out during his third year in the NFL. During his rookie and sophomore seasons, Phillips recorded 8.5 and seven sacks. If he can take the next step with his high talent level, there’s no reason he can’t elevate his numbers to record double-digit sacks.

Miami Dolphins to beat New York Jets On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season +230

It’s still pretty clear that the Buffalo Bills are the front-runner in the AFC East. The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins have the talent to be right there with Buffalo, though. Last season, when the Jets and Dolphins collided, they split the two-game series. There’s an actual argument to be made that both the Dolphins or Jets can sweep the other. When that’s part of the equation, the best solution is to expect the teams to split games, meaning we’ll be fading the Dolphins to sweep the Jets at +230.