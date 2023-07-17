MLB 7/17 Dodgers @ Orioles Odds, Preview, and Bets Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading east to square off against the Baltimore Orioles in what promises to be an intense matchup. The bookies are giving respect where it’s due with a tight betting line. Still, with the Dodgers coming into Baltimore’s territory, it’s hard not to favor the powerhouse from the west. The game’s total is currently set at 9.5, hinting at a high-scoring contest.Starting Pitchers: Rodriguez’s Redemption vs. Sheehan’s Struggle

The Orioles’ starting pitcher, Grayson Rodriguez, had a rough start to the season but has shown improvement after spending time in AAA. However, returning to the majors and facing the hard-hitting Dodgers in a hitter-friendly environment could prove challenging.

Conversely, the Dodgers’ starter, Emmet Sheehan, has struggled against left-handed batters. This could spell trouble, given the Orioles’ lineup boasts an array of left-handed and switch hitters.

The game day conditions could contribute to a high-scoring game. The temperature is forecasted to be a warm 87 degrees at first pitch, with the wind blowing out to left field. These factors create a conducive environment for hitters, potentially leading to increased runs scored.

Regarding betting, both teams present opportunities for over/under wagers. However, with both starting pitchers having their respective struggles and the favorable hitting conditions, going ‘under’ in this game could be risky.

Instead, it might be safer to lean toward the ‘over.’ The potential for both lineups to explode offensively against susceptible pitching is too compelling.

Buckle up for an explosive showdown between these two titanic teams!

