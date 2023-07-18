MLB 7/18 Diamondbacks @ Braves Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks lock horns in a top-tier National League showdown tonight. While Arizona has recently lost traction, with a four-game losing streak tainting their record, the odds aren’t in their favor as they prepare to face a hot Braves squad.

The Braves are presently -190 favorites, which some might argue is partly due to Diamondbacks’ pitcher Zach Davies. However, Davies is a seasoned veteran with plenty of experience, although his struggles against left-handed batters might prove to be his Achilles’ heel against the Braves’ potent left-handed lineup.

To add fuel to the fire, the weather in Atlanta is not doing Davies any favors, with temperatures reaching 89 degrees at first pitch and the wind blowing out to left field. This scenario could spell trouble for any opposing MLB pitcher facing the Braves’ red-hot lineup.

Meanwhile, on the mound for Atlanta is Bryce Elder. Elder has shown impressive form over the last 30 days, facing 56 left-handed batters and boasting a .083 ISO power number and a weighted on-base percentage of .256. While the Diamondbacks can deploy several left-handed batters and switch hitters, Elder’s recent performances suggest he’s equipped to handle the threat.

The Diamondbacks, a formidable opponent, venture into Braves territory as underdogs at a +160 price point. It’s an intriguing scenario, one that could suggest value for Arizona. Nevertheless, lean toward the Braves. Elder’s matchup against the Diamondbacks seems promising, and the Braves lineup appears poised to score in tonight’s game.

