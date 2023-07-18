MLB 7/18 Dodgers @ Orioles Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In what has turned into a surprisingly intriguing match-up, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles find themselves in the MLB limelight again. This time, the spotlight rests on the Orioles’ consistent play and the Dodgers’ hodgepodge pitching. The man in the Dodgers’ hot seat? Michael Grove, whose season performance is shaping up as a wild roller coaster ride.

Groves is coming off his first win, sparking hopes that he may finally find his rhythm this season. However, the odds suggest otherwise, with the Dodgers at +100. It’s a difficult path for Groves, as his troubling struggle against left-handed batters persists, giving a clear advantage to the lefty-heavy Orioles.

On the flip side, we find Tyler Wells taking the mound for the Orioles. Wells has had his fair share of struggle against right-handed batters, an area ripe for exploitation by the Dodgers’ power hitters. The Dodgers have been a formidable force, featuring a lineup brimming with power and consistency.

The two teams combined for ten runs just yesterday, demonstrating their potential for high-scoring matches.

With all this information, we’re poised for a high-scoring affair tonight in Charm City. With both teams showcasing their offensive prowess and their respective pitchers grappling with their weaknesses, betting the over 9.5 runs at -110 odds seems like the smart play.

The stage is set for a game full of strategic plays, dynamic swings, and a possible offensive spectacle. Let the best team prevail in this thrilling chapter of the Dodgers vs. Orioles saga.

