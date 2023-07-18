MLB 7/18 Rays @ Rangers Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers (-130) prepare to defend their turf against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field, with the run total currently set at 8.5. At first glance, the game might look like an intense pitching battle favoring the home team. However, are the Rangers being undervalued in this match-up? They’re not priced at -200, and a -130 moneyline offers decent value.

Over the last 30 days, Rangers’ starter Eovaldi has faced 62 right-handed batters, sporting an ISO power average of .196, a slightly above-average performance, and a .327 weighted on-base percentage gives a decent account of his skill. But it’s against left-handers where Eovaldi truly shines. Tonight, he’ll be facing a slew of left-handed batters in the Rays lineup, including Wander Franco, Luke Raley, Brandon Lowe, Josh Lowe, and Francisco Mejia. This could be an ideal strike point for Eovaldi.

On the other side of the field, we have Taj Bradley on the mound for the Rays. While a promising prospect, Bradley has been struggling to find his footing. His analytical numbers against right-handed batters tell a story of struggle – an ISO power number of .486 and a weighted on-base percentage of .499. For a pitcher known for his strikeouts, his transition to the big league hasn’t been as smooth as one might hope.

The Texas lineup is particularly challenging for a pitcher struggling against right-hand batters. And it doesn’t end there for Bradley; examining his performance against both left and right-handed batters over the last 30 days (84 batters in total), we see an ISO power number of .329 and a .411 weighted on-base percentage. The Rangers’ lineup is hungry for runs, and tonight may be their night.

The odds are favoring the Texas Rangers, but maybe not enough. The 8.5-run total may seem daunting, but considering the hitting power of both teams and Bradley’s struggles, a high-scoring game could be on the horizon. While the previous match ended with a conservative 3-2 score, tonight, we might witness a stronger offensive showing, particularly from the Texas Rangers.

