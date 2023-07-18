MLB 7/18 White Sox @ Mets Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

The New York Mets are at home in Queens, where Carlos Carrasco‘s presence on the mound often spells trouble. It’s an MLB matchup that sees them listed as the favorites at -122, facing the embattled Chicago White Sox, who are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing season.

Despite their recent struggles, the Mets are seen as the stronger team in this face-off, thanks partly to a more robust roster and heightened expectations. Even so, the team is not living up to its potential, causing fans and critics to question whether they’re worth a higher price tag, regardless of who is on the mound.

The total for the game stands at 8.5. With Lucas Giolito, a relatively stable pitcher for the White Sox, due to start, some may see the odds tilting slightly in favor of the visitors. Over the past 30 days, Giolito has shown commendable skills against both lefty and righty batters, providing a counterpoint to the Mets’ lineup. It’s worth noting that Giolito, despite his team’s struggles, seems to be the better pitcher in this matchup.

However, the main focus falls on the beleaguered Mets’ pitcher, Carrasco. His difficulty in handling right-handed batters is proving to be a significant issue. In the last month, he has allowed a .381 ISO power number and a .404 weighted on-base average – numbers that don’t inspire much confidence in the Mets’ faithful or the betting community.

The question remains: can the Mets, even in their diminished state, take advantage of a struggling White Sox lineup?

The stark reality of the Mets’ decline is on full display as the struggling White Sox arrive, and the game is essentially a pick ’em. However, this contest also casts a spotlight on Carrasco’s performance. With a staggering home ERA over seven, Carrasco has seemingly driven away some of the most loyal Mets fans.

Despite these sentiments, the former White Sox ace Giolito may see this game as an opportunity to salvage his reputation before the trade deadline. As for Carrasco, this may well be a chance to prove the doubters wrong and restore some faith in his ability to deliver under pressure.

