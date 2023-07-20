MLB 7/20 Astros @ Athletics Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

This MLB contest features the Oakland Athletics hosting the Houston Astros. The A’s have been on a roll, winning their last two games, but the odds are heavily stacked against them. With the Astros considered the firm favorites, the A’s will be up against the ropes in this encounter.

Pitching for the Astros is J.P. France, who enters the mound as the favorite at a -200 price. On the other side, Hogan Harris will start for the Athletics with a –168 price, with a total for both teams set at 8.5.

The A’s are hoping to extend their winning streak, having chalked up two consecutive victories. However, the Astros come into this match fresh off a win over Colorado. Will the good times continue to roll for the A’s, or will the Astros rain on their parade?

This game is not without its share of concerns for both teams. Neither the Astros nor the A’s are in an ideal spot, but there is an interesting trend to note. The Astros have historically struggled against lesser teams, often playing down to their competition while elevating their game against stronger opponents. Considering the A’s recent run of form, this could be a letdown spot for the Astros.

The betting fraternity may want to consider the A’s on the run line. But it’s not all smooth sailing for the A’s either. With a potential lineup of eight right-handed batters for the Astros – which might surpass the actual attendance numbers – the A’s could be in for a hard time. As a left-handed pitcher, Harris struggles against right-handed batters.

Despite the odds favoring the Astros, some variables could swing the game in the A’s favor. Whichever way it goes, one thing is for sure: the fan is in for a thrilling contest.

