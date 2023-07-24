MLB 7/24 Reds @ Brewers Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As the MLB season continues to heat up, two teams are set to battle it out, hoping to seize first place in their division. The Cincinnati Reds, on a five-game winning streak after shaking off a six-game slump, face off against the Milwaukee Brewers, who have been dominant in their previous encounters this season.

On the Reds’ mound, we’ll see Graham Ashcraft while Colin Rea takes up pitching duties for the Brewers. The betting odds favor the Brewers at -120, with the total listed at nine.

One key element to focus on here is Rea’s struggles against left-handed batters over the past 30 days. However, the Reds’ performance has been a mixed bag, particularly Elly De La Cruz, who’s had a tough time against right-handed pitching. Despite this, De La Cruz hit a homer in their last game, which might signal a turning point in his performance. He may even be a contender for the NL Rookie of the Year, currently led by Corbin Carroll.

Meanwhile, Ashcraft has also shown weakness against left-handed batters, with a .232 ISO power number and a .347 weighted on-base percentage. When we turn our attention to the Brewers’ lineup, Christian Yelich stands out as the team’s leading powerhouse, but the remaining batting lineup seems to fall short in comparison.

What is interesting to note here is the Reds’ performance against the Brewers this season, coming out on the losing side seven times out of nine. The Reds need to turn this narrative around to be taken seriously in this match-up.

The Brewers’ bullpen has been exceptional in recent weeks, effectively shutting down their opponents. The Brewers’ remarkable record stands out even more when considering they nearly always win when scoring at least four runs in a game. Conversely, they struggle to win when scoring three or fewer.

So, the question that comes into play here: Can the Brewers score enough runs to suppress this Reds team? With a 10-6 record when Rea starts games, the odds seem to favor the Brewers.

The Brewers’ potential to score four or more against Ashcraft and the Reds could be the deciding factor in this thrilling match-up. All in all, today looks promising for the Brewers.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.