MLB 7/26 Reds @ Brewers, Preview, and Best Bets

It’s another electrifying day in Major League Baseball as the Cincinnati Reds take on the Milwaukee Brewers. The teams are set to collide on the diamond in what promises to be an intriguing mid-summer matchup.

Starting on the mound for the Reds will be Ben Lively, a pitcher who has shown flashes of brilliance but is yet to find his consistent rhythm this season. On the other hand, the Brewers are banking on the prowess of Freddy Peralta, who, despite his struggles in recent starts, remains a promising talent.

The Brewers are the slight favorites with a betting line of -134, indicative of their solid performance this season. However, with a game total set at 8.5, it’s clear that this match might not be a high-scoring one.

The two teams appear evenly matched, and as the season progresses, they’re expected to compete fiercely down the stretch. The upcoming trade deadline could even see both teams scrambling to add more firepower to their rosters.

From a name recognition perspective, Peralta might take the edge, but this game’s outcome isn’t solely reliant on the pitchers’ duel. One significant factor to consider is Lively’s struggle against left-handed batters. This disadvantage could potentially pave the way for Brewers’ outfielder Christian Yelich to have a good day at the plate.

Despite these facts, the roster balance makes the game seem like a coin flip. Peralta hasn’t been at the top of his game either, boasting a less-than-impressive 1-3 record and an ERA nearing 5.00 over his last seven starts.

Looking at the overall team dynamics, the Brewers are arguably playing the better baseball right now. They will likely have the edge in a toss-up game like this, especially at home. The Reds, unfortunately, have been plagued with bullpen issues, with reliever Alexis Diaz recently struggling to hold the fort in crucial late-game situations. These bullpen woes could further tilt the game in favor of the Brewers.

With the Brewers playing at home and the Reds’ bullpen inconsistencies, it seems reasonable to take a shot at the Brewers, even at a -134 price point. However, this game could go either way, so baseball fans will surely be in for a thrilling ride.

