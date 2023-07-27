MLB AL Central: From Snooze-fest to Showdown? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Is there a more beleaguered division in MLB than the American League Central right now? What was once seen as a walkover division is starting to look like a battleground, especially for diehard Minnesota Twins fans.

For the longest time, the Cleveland Guardians appeared as little more than a pit stop for other teams to rack up a few victories. Their lackluster offense struggled through the season, creating a dismal picture. That narrative, however, is showing signs of change. The Guardians have pulled themselves up from their season-long slump, displaying an uptick in their WRC+ metrics.

Sure, this isn’t a call for a victory parade, but it’s not nothing. The Guardians’ newfound competence might still be miles away from ‘good,’ but it’s a start and making the AL Central a bit less dreary.

The Guardians now stand at +290 to secure the division win, a far cry from the favorites, yet there’s a definite reanimation in the team’s spirit that might make the longshot seem not so long.

However, the Minnesota Twins aren’t exactly sitting ducks at -390. With their impressive starting pitching, catching them might be a daunting task for the Guardians. Additionally, the Twins’ bullpen is expected to receive a boost. Jorge Polanco’s return should also energize the Twins’ offense, which has already begun to show promising improvement.

It’s uncertain whether the Guardians can make a significant enough push toward winning the division, but their recent surge cannot be ignored. The Guardians are not a powerhouse team. Their offense can be described as more of an annoyance than a threat. But isn’t that what underdog stories are made of? Annoying can turn into formidable if done right.

With the Guardians’ offense slowly returning to form, the AL Central could soon become less of a snooze-fest. There is no certainty that they will surpass the Twins. Still, given their recent performance, it’s safe to say they won’t go down without giving the favorites a run for their money.

