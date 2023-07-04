MLB Angels @ Padres Odds, Preview and Bets Bets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Los Angeles Angels will square off against the San Diego Padres in a highly anticipated MLB game at 6:40 p.m. ET. Expect few clouds and pleasant temperatures, perfect for a competitive July 4th evening of baseball.

Location : Petco Park | San Diego, California

: Petco Park | San Diego, California Time: 6:40 p.m. ET | TV: TBS

With betting odds favoring the Padres, both teams come into this game with their own unique strengths. The Angels sport an impressive lineup, led by Shohei Ohtani on the bump, who boasts a 7-3 record, a 3.02 ERA, and an impressive 11.99 K/9. His prowess on the mound is matched only by his .303 batting average and 31 home runs.

Alongside Ohtani, Mike Trout has been productive, with 54 runs scored and 18 home runs, but is expected to miss tonight after fouling a ball off his wrist yesterday.

On the other side, the Padres are deploying Joe Musgrove, who holds a 6-2 record with a 3.80 ERA and an 8.28 K/9. Fernando Tatis Jr. has been an offensive force with a .286 average, 14 stolen bases, and 16 home runs. Supporting Tatis Jr. in the lineup is Juan Soto, and the second-best on-base percentage (.426) in baseball.

Moneyline : Angels +112 | Padres -132

: Angels +112 | Padres -132 Run Line : Angels +1.5 (-200) | Padres -1.5 (+164)

: Angels +1.5 (-200) | Padres -1.5 (+164) Total: OVER 7.5 (+102) | UNDER 7.5 (-124)

The betting numbers indicate a tight matchup. The Angels’ moneyline has moved to +112 after opening at -101, while the Padres sit with a -132 moneyline after a -119 open. The total stands at 7.5, with the odds favoring the under at -124.

Examining betting insights, the over hit in two of LA’s last five road games, while the total has gone high in four of the Padres’ last five home games.

This promises to be an engaging showdown with no lack of star power from Ohtani to Tatis Jr. and Soto colliding. Get your fireworks ready for an epic meeting between these SoCal rivals.

