MLB History Tracker: Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – July 1 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .390

Games Remaining: 79

Last Appearance: It was another quiet night at the plate for Arraez, the All-Star, going 1-4 during Friday’s 16-4 pummelling at the hands of the Atlanta Braves. Arraez was held hitless in his first three at-bats before singling in the seventh inning. He’s just 2-12 over his past three games, dropping his average to .390 as the calendar flips to July.

Next Game: Arraez will look to bust out of his mini-slump against Atlanta starter Charlie Morton as Miami continues its three-game set with the Braves on Saturday. The 26-year-old is 2-5 with a walk in his career versus Morton, one of those hits going for extra bases.

Notable Props for Saturday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model: