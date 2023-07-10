MLB Home Run Derby Betting Preview and Picks by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

What a cast of characters we’ve got lined up for this year’s MLB Home Run Derby! We’re looking at an impressive collection of baseball’s finest, promising a showdown that will make you feel like a kid again, waiting for that elusive souvenir to fly out of the park. From perennial favorites to exciting newcomers, we’ve got the full rundown, odds, and picks.

Even if you’re not a fan of the New York Mets, you can’t help but be impressed by big home run hitter Pete Alonso.

The “Polar Bear” has made it his mission to send baseballs flying out of the park at the annual Home Run Derby, a spectacle cherished by fans year after year. It’s not just about the number of home runs he hits, nor his physical condition, and it’s certainly not about protecting his swing for the second half. Alonso is in this for the sheer joy of the sport. Gotta love it!

Will the Total Number of HRs be Over or Under 276.5 Tonight?

Players like Julio Rodriguez, Mookie Betts, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are undeniably talented and will be in the mix.

Guerrero Jr. is high on everyone’s watchlist, but his usual flare seems missing this season. The young slugger, who typically displays an excellent track record in home run hitting, isn’t meeting expectations in 2023. Guerrero Jr. usually boasts around 20 home runs by this point in the season, yet he’s only hit 13.

Pete Alonso: +300 | Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +350

Luis Robert Jr.: +450 | Julio Rodriguez: +500

Adolis Garcia: +650 | Randy Arozarena: +1000

Mookie Betts +1200 | Adley Rutschman +2000

Unsurprisingly, Alonso, our two-time Derby champ, leads the pack. Guerrero Jr. follows closely. Seattle’s hometown hero, Rodriguez, is at +500, with Betts slipping to +1200. Adley Rutschman opened at +1200 but has recently seen his odds slide down to +2000, the biggest long shot.

Rutschman vs. Robert HR Derby Matchup Analysis

We’re putting our money on Adolis Garcia from the Texas Rangers. If you’ve seen this guy in action, you’d know that mashing baseballs isn’t just his job â€“ it’s his specialty. We’re also taking a stab at Rodriguez and Betts. The hometown advantage could do wonders for Rodriguez.

This year’s Home Run Derby promises a thrilling display of power, precision, and maybe â€“ just maybe â€“ a surprise or two. If this lineup is any indication, we’re in for a true spectacle of baseball’s great power hitters playing under the bright lights with glory at stake.

