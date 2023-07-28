MLB National League Playoff Picture if Season Ended Today by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The National League has some talented teams looking to make noise in the postseason, but who holds playoff spots?

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

Here’s what the National League playoff picture would look like if the postseason started today.

No. 1 – Atlanta Braves (64-36) First-Round Bye No. 2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (58-43) First-Round Bye No. 3 – Milwaukee Brewers (57-46) No. 5 – Philadelphia Phillies (55-47) No. 4 – San Francisco Giants (56-47) No. 6 – Cincinnati Reds (56-48)

The National League has been off to an exciting start in 2023. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were expected to be World Series contenders, but only the Braves have performed to that standard. The league’s best teams have established themselves in this race, while the pretenders have fallen back, with the midway point of the year having come and gone.

Even with the Braves amid a difficult stretch where they’ve won just three of their last ten games, they still have a considerable lead atop the National League standings. With a strong May and June, the Braves gave themselves some runway not to be perfect the rest of the way. Chasing the Braves are the Los Angeles Dodgers, who find themselves back on top of the NL West. No team inside that division is playing well at the moment, meaning the Dodgers’ 5-5 record over their last ten games hasn’t hurt them.

In the NL Central, the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds occupy playoff spots. The Brew Crew lead the division by 1.5 games over the Reds, who boast a wild-card position.

Rounding out the wild-card teams in the National League are the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies. Both clubs have won two straight games entering action on Friday.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.