MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Braves, Dodgers Well Above Pack by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites.

1. Atlanta Braves +155 (Last week: +175)

The Atlanta Braves gap as the National League leaders has continued to increase after winning nine of their last ten games. With their 58-28 record, the Braves have seen their odds of winning the NL bet down from +175 to +155.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +210 (Last week: +220)

Even though the consistency hasn’t been there for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the talent level of this team is undeniable. They’re right there in the NL West division race, leading to their odds rising slightly from +220 to +210.

3. (Tie) Arizona Diamondbacks +1200 (Last week: +1200)

The Arizona Diamondbacks lead atop the NL West is down to just 1.5 games, which is precisely what happens when you lose three straight games. Still, the D-Backs have held onto their +1200 odds from one week ago.

3. (Tie) San Francisco Giants +1200 (Last week: +1200)

It’s been a struggle of late for the San Francisco Giants, yet they still find themselves holding a wild card position in the National League. After a 3-7 stretch, the Giants have maintained their +1200 odds to win the NL.

5. Philadelphia Phillies +1400 (Last week: +1500)

July has started positively for the reigning National League champs, who’ve won seven of their last ten games. With their recent success, the Philadelphia Phillies have seen their Pennant odds rise from +1500 to +1400.

6. Miami Marlins +2000 (Last week: +3000)

It’s about time the oddsmakers finally start respecting what the Miami Marlins have been doing. The Marlins have won seven of their last ten games and three straight, leading to their odds getting bet down from +3000 to +2000 to win the NL.

7. (Tie)Milwaukee Brewers +2200 (Last week: +2000)

Two straight losses for the Milwaukee Brewers now have them sitting two games back of the Cincinnati Reds for the NL Central lead. As a result, they’ve seen their odds drop to win the National League from +2000 to +2200.

7. (Tie) San Diego Padres +2200 (Last week: +1200)

Despite having three straight wins, the San Diego Padres are still in tough in the National League playoff picture, where they remain six games back. The Padres have a ton of talent, yet they’ve seen their odds nearly double over the last week from +1200 to +2200.

9. Cincinnati Reds +3500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Cincinnati Reds are red-hot and have won four in a row and seven of their last ten. The Reds find themselves still on top of the NL Central, leading to them rising into the top ten, where they boast +3500 odds to win the Pennant.

10. Chicago Cubs +4000 (Last week: +3500)

Although the Chicago Cubs have won two straight games, they still have won just three of their last ten overall. It’s been a difficult stretch for the Cubs, who now trail the Reds by seven games for the division lead, prompting their odds to drop from +3500 to +4000.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds Atlanta Braves 155 Los Angeles Dodgers 210 Arizona Diamondbacks 1200 San Francisco Giants 1200 Philadelphia Phillies 1400 Miami Marlins 2000 Milwaukee Brewers 2200 San Diego Padres 2200 Cincinnati Reds 3500 Chicago Cubs 4000 St. Louis Cardinals 4000 New York Mets 4000 Pittsburgh Pirates 25000 Washington Nationals 50000 Colorado Rockies 50000

