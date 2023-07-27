MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Braves Lead, Dodgers Close Gap by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

1. Atlanta Braves +135 (Last week: +155)

Even with the Atlanta Braves in the middle of a 3-7 stretch over their last ten games, they continue to sit as favorites to win the National League Pennant. The Braves have seen their odds rise slightly from +155 to +135.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +185 (Last week: +210)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have found their way back to the top position in the NL West. They now hold a three-game lead and are loading up ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Dodgers have seen their National League odds rise from +210 to +185.

Check out SportsGrid’s daily MLB game picks.

3. Philadelphia Phillies +1200 (Last week: +1400)

There’s a lot to like about how the reigning National League champs responded to some early-season adversity. The Philadelphia Phillies hold a wild-card spot and have seen their odds to repeat as NL champs bet down from +1400 to +1200.

4. Milwaukee Brewers +1600 (Last week: +2200)

The Milwaukee Brewers have quietly played some solid baseball in July and regained the NL Central lead. The Brew Crew have won six of their last ten games, resulting in their National League odds rising from +2200 to +1600.

5. San Francisco Giants +1700 (Last week: +1200)

Two straight victories have helped pull the San Francisco Giants out of their recent slumber, which has them hanging on by a thread to a wild-card spot in the NL. However, the Giants have seen their odds continue to drop this week from +1200 to +1700.

6. San Diego Padres +2300 (Last week: +2200)

The San Diego Padres are 6.5 games out of a playoff spot and continue to be an inconsistent club with a ton of talent. The Padres haven’t seen their odds fluctuate much, though, dropping from just +2200 to +2300.

7. Arizona Diamondbacks +2400 (Last week: +1200)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have fallen off and no longer hold the NL West lead or a playoff spot, for that matter. The D-Backs are still in the wild-card hunt, but a 3-7 stretch has altered their division odds, leading to a significant drop from +1200 to +2400 to win the Pennant.

8. (Tie) Miami Marlins +3000 (Last week: +2000)

To say it’s been a struggle of late for the Miami Marlins would be an understatement. The Marlins have won just two of their last ten games, leading to their odds dropping considerably from +2000 to +3000.

8. (Tie) Cincinnati Reds +3000 (Last week: +3500)

Although the Cincinnati Reds have fallen out of first place in the NL Central, they’re in the conversation for both a wild-card spot and the division crown. As a result, the Reds have seen their odds to win the NL bet down from +3500 to +3000.

10. New York Mets +4800 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

No one expected the New York Mets to be seven games below .500 at this point of this season. The Mets are a longshot to qualify for the postseason and hold +4800 odds to win the Pennant.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds Atlanta Braves 135 Los Angeles Dodgers 185 Philadelphia Phillies 1200 Milwaukee Brewers 1600 San Francisco Giants 1700 San Diego Padres 2300 Arizona Diamondbacks 2400 Miami Marlins 3000 Cincinnati Reds 3000 New York Mets 4800 Chicago Cubs 5500 St. Louis Cardinals 10000 Pittsburgh Pirates 50000 Washington Nationals 50000 Colorado Rockies 50000

DOWNLOAD THE SPORTSGRID APP: CLICK HERE