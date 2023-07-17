MLB NL Pennant Pursuit: Braves and Dodgers Lead the Charge by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The struggle for National League supremacy has been fierce this MLB season, with the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers going toe-to-toe. They are indisputably the top teams in the NL, and their constant jostling for position has kept fans and bettors on the edge of their seats.

Atlanta (+145) and LA (+210) boast the two best records in the National League, making them the top contenders for the Pennant.

For bookmakers, the challenge lies in weighing other teams’ potential to disrupt this duopoly. After all, any team that seeks to clash with the Braves or Dodgers for the NL Pennant must have a convincing winning streak.

Previously, the Philadelphia Phillies presented a potential threat, especially after a promising run against the San Diego Padres. Consequently, the Phillies’ price lowered to +1000, hinting at their capacity to upset the betting market.

Another team to keep an eye on is the Milwaukee Brewers. Coming off an impressive series against the Cincinnati Reds, the Brewers’ odds (+2000) are beginning to shrink. Similarly, the Miami Marlins (+2500) are gaining momentum, with their odds shifting following a strong week.

The betting market will undoubtedly witness increased fluidity as the trade deadline looms. Team changes will significantly affect the Pennant and the World Series markets. Rumors abound about possible trades, with speculation hinting at key player transfers.

If the rumor that Shohei Ohtani gets traded comes through, it would tilt the balance and significantly reshape the odds landscape.

The run-up to the trade deadline is an exciting time for bettors and baseball fans. The Braves and Dodgers may be the current favorites, but this tumultuous season could still spring surprises. With teams like the Phillies, Brewers, and Marlins gaining momentum, the race for the top spot in the National League is far from over.

As we look forward to what promises to be an exhilarating race, remember to stay tuned and keep your eye on the odds. Whether you’re an ardent fan or an astute bettor, the unfolding drama in the National League will keep you riveted.

