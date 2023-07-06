MLB Playoff Bracket if the Postseason Started Today by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The MLB season is a marathon. Teams compete over a 162-game schedule, needing to rank among the top six squads in their respective leagues to make the playoffs. Wins are just as valuable in April, May, and June as they are in the latter part of the season, and franchises can’t afford to lose ground to the teams ahead of them.

Here’s what the playoff brackets would look like if the postseason started today.

National League

No. 1 – Atlanta Braves First-Round Bye No. 2 – Arizona Diamondbacks First-Round Bye No. 3 – Cincinnati Reds No. 6 – Philadelphia Phillies No. 4 – Miami Marlins No. 5 – Los Angeles Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies are in a playoff spot for the first time this season. The Phillies languished in the early part of the campaign but have won 21 of their last 28 games to move into a wild card spot. There’s a long way to go before they can catch the Atlanta Braves, as they sit 11.5 games back in the NL East. Still, it’s a promising development for the Phillies as they look to defend their National League pennant.

Philadelphia’s spot as the sixth seed sets them up for a potential clash with the NL Central-leading Cincinnati Reds. As in the American League, claiming the final postseason berth could come with an implied advantage. Wild card teams in both leagues have superior records to the Central Division leaders.

The NL West remains a battleground, with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants all fighting for position. The D-Backs are poised to head into the All-Star break with the division lead and a potential first-round bye. However, a three-game losing streak has allowed the Dodgers to make up ground lately. Both squads feel pressure from the Giants, who have fallen out of the playoff picture, but are just 3.0 games back of the division lead and outside a wild-card berth on the strength of a winning percentage tiebreaker.

Whichever team finishes second in the NL West is on a collision course with the Miami Marlins. The Fish are holding steady as the top wild card squad, sitting 2.0 games clear of the fifth-seeded Dodgers. But with six other teams within 6.5 games of a playoff spot, the stretch run could produce some of the most exciting baseball in years.

American League

No. 1 – Tampa Bay Rays First-Round Bye No. 2 – Texas Rangers First-Round Bye No. 3 – Minnesota Twins No. 6 – New York Yankees No. 4 – Baltimore Orioles No. 5 – Houston Astros

The Tampa Bay Rays grip on the first seed is loosening. Tampa has dropped four in a row and ten of their last 16, watching teams eat away at their lead in the standings. Like a phoenix taking flight, the Texas Rangers have continued their ascent, becoming the second team in the AL to reach the 50-win plateau. The AL West leaders are 5.0 games back of the Rays for home-field advantage throughout the American League bracket. Depending on how the end of the week plays out, the Rangers could be within 1.0 games of top spot.

Of course, Texas will have to fend off challengers from within their division. The Houston Astros are 8-2 over their last ten games and are creeping up on the Rangers in the division. That run has propelled the Astros back into a postseason berth, with the defending World Series Champions occupying the second wild card spot. If they fall short of catching the Rangers, they will be relegated to a wild card round matchup. As of today, that would mean the Astros would travel to Camden Yards for a date with the Baltimore Orioles.

The least entertaining division race is the AL Central. The Minnesota Twins usurped the Cleveland Guardians by virtue of a 5-1 stretch this week. Still, that moves the Twins just two games over the .500 mark and 2.0 games above the Guardians. Whichever team prevails will be at a disadvantage against the sixth seed in the opening round. The New York Yankees are hanging on but could soon be buoyed by the return of Aaron Judge. The reigning AL MVP is ramping up activities, which will surely boost the Yankees in their pursuit of a playoff spot.

