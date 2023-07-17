MLB Twins @ Mariners Odds, Preview and Bets Bets by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago

This MLB matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins features teams hovering at or around .500 with a lot to prove if they want to make the playoffs and two pitchers with a whole lot on their shoulders.

This late-night duel presents us with Logan Gilbert, Seattle’s talented right-hander, and Minnesota’s veteran Sonny Gray. While neither team has an elite lineup, both pitchers are having solid seasons.

Location : T-Mobile Park | Seattle, Washington

: T-Mobile Park | Seattle, Washington Time: 9:40 p.m. ET | TV: FS1

Over the past 30 days, Gray has managed an impressive .069 ISO and a .269 wOBA against left-handed batters, despite being a right-handed pitcher. Conversely, Gilbert boasts a .105 ISO and a .231 wOBA against right-handers. Even when facing lefties, his numbers stay strong – .154 ISO and a .271 wOBA.

The Twins are more than just keeping their heads above water; they’re thriving. They’ve got momentum and look ready to claim the AL Central, taking a 2.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians.

Some of their players have been producing surprising results. Donovan Solano, Max Kepler, and Ryan Jeffers have been particularly impressive against right-handed pitching, with ISO numbers of .433, .293, and .238, respectively. The trio also has elevated wOBAs, making them threats.

Moneyline : Twins +116 | Mariners -136

: Twins +116 | Mariners -136 Run Line : Twins +1.5 (-182) | Mariners -1.5 (+150)

: Twins +1.5 (-182) | Mariners -1.5 (+150) Total: OVER 7.5 (-105) | UNDER 7.5 (-115)

It’s interesting to note the Mariners’ performance in the last season. With a record of 90-72, they were just a few blown leads away from eliminating the World Series champions.

This year, they’re hovering around .500, which makes them somewhat under the radar, especially when discussing disappointing teams. But they’re still in the race, just five games behind the final wild card team, the Houston Astros.

All eyes will be on the Mariners to see if they can leverage the momentum from their recent win and start piling on more victories. Tonight’s game against the Twins is a crucial step in that direction.

We like Seattle at -136 to win tonight and are confident enough to sprinkle some on the run line (-1.5) at +150. Despite Minnesota’s offense trending in the right direction, I’d still lean toward an UNDER outcome in this game.

One key question is how well will the Twins bats travel as they visit a pitcher-friendly ballpark. Combined with the pitchers’ current form, this suggests we’re more likely to see a low-scoring game.

Eugenio SuÃ¡rez OVER 0.5 RBIs (+190)

J.P. Crawford OVER 0.5 HRs (+750)

Carlos Correa OVER 0.5 RBIs (+195)

Logan Gilbert UNDER 7.5 Ks (-148)

