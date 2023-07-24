MLB World Series Betting Insights: Yankees and Mets Still Seeing Action by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The anticipation for the 2023 MLB World Series is palpable, and the futures market has reacted wildly as the season progresses. Significant line movements have occurred, and there is an intriguing spread of ticket and handle percentages.

Line movement (Open to Current)

Braves +800 to +350

Rays +2200 to +550

Rangers +5000 to +900

Starting with the Atlanta Braves, their odds have sharply reduced from +800 to +350. The Braves’ impressive performance on the diamond is turning heads, reflected in a noteworthy 10.2% of all tickets. Furthermore, they’ve garnered the highest handle at 11.7%, demonstrating the betting public’s increased confidence in their World Series chances.

Highest Ticket%

Braves 10.2%

Yankees 7.7%

Rays 6.1%

The Tampa Bay Rays, who opened at +2200, have seen their odds dramatically reduced to +550. Despite not being the favorites at the start of the season, their consistently high-level performances have driven a significant shift in betting odds. The Rays’ ticket percentage stands at 6.1%, showing a healthy level of public interest.

The Texas Rangers initially considered long shots with opening odds of +5000, have seen the most drastic change to +900. This significant movement indicates a marked shift in perception of their World Series prospects, driven by their strong season so far.

Highest Handle%

Braves 11.7%

Yankees 9.1%

Mets 8.2%

Despite the strong performances by the Braves, Rays, and Rangers, the New York Yankees still hold a firm grip on the betting market with a solid 7.7% ticket percentage. With a substantial 9.1% handle, the Yankees remain a favorite pick for many bettors.

Biggest Liability

Reds

Orioles

Mets

Interestingly, the New York Mets have also seen considerable betting action, with a high handle percentage of 8.2%. Despite not leading in ticket percentage, they’ve emerged as one of the biggest liabilities for sportsbooks, along with the Cincinnati Reds and the Baltimore Orioles.

These line movements and the shifting percentages are exciting indicators of how dynamic the World Series futures market can be. The evolving public sentiment and the teams’ performances will continue to shape the betting landscape as we inch closer to the playoffs and, ultimately, the World Series. For both baseball enthusiasts and bettors, the remainder of this season promises to be an intriguing journey.

